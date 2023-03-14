You can host a creative workshop at The Art Drop Shop & Studio

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Art Drop Shop & Studio wants to get your creative gears moving this spring.

Regardless of your age or artistic ability, you’re welcome to attend any of the shop’s creative workshops, artist hours, or Wednesday night drink and draw (okay, that one’s just for adults).

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to owner/artist Joel Siegel about what’s coming up on The Art Drop Shop’s calendar.

The next event is Artist Hours: Animation on Friday, March 24 at 6:00 p.m.

There, you’ll learn about the history of animation and learn how to craft your own flipbook.

The Art Drop Shop & Studio looks forward to hosting creative events this spring.

The Art Drop Shop & Studio’s drop-in hours are Thursday-Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m. During that time, you can shop for gently used art supplies and make projects.

The space is also available for you to host your own workshop or art class. Siegel says to contact him on The Art Drop Shop’s Facebook or Instagram to set up a date.

You can host an art workshop at The Art Drop Shop and Studio.

The Art Drop Shop & Studio is located on the lower level of the Masonic Center on Washington St. in Marquette.

