You can host a creative workshop at The Art Drop Shop & Studio

Check out the Art Drop Shop & Studio’s schedule of events
Joel Siegel of The Art Drop Shop and Studio.
Joel Siegel of The Art Drop Shop and Studio.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Art Drop Shop & Studio wants to get your creative gears moving this spring.

Regardless of your age or artistic ability, you’re welcome to attend any of the shop’s creative workshops, artist hours, or Wednesday night drink and draw (okay, that one’s just for adults).

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to owner/artist Joel Siegel about what’s coming up on The Art Drop Shop’s calendar.

The next event is Artist Hours: Animation on Friday, March 24 at 6:00 p.m.

There, you’ll learn about the history of animation and learn how to craft your own flipbook.

The Art Drop Shop & Studio looks forward to hosting creative events this spring.

The Art Drop Shop & Studio’s drop-in hours are Thursday-Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m. During that time, you can shop for gently used art supplies and make projects.

The space is also available for you to host your own workshop or art class. Siegel says to contact him on The Art Drop Shop’s Facebook or Instagram to set up a date.

You can host an art workshop at The Art Drop Shop and Studio.

The Art Drop Shop & Studio is located on the lower level of the Masonic Center on Washington St. in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game
The Mather on a snowy March morning.
Renovations at The Mather expected to be complete in May
Men’s and Women’s weightlifting at NMU to be discontinued
winter storm
Nice spring day then end of week storm

Latest News

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Joel Siegel about upcoming workshops at The Art Drop Shop and Studio.
Art Drop Shop & Studio
Joel Siegel of The Art Drop Shop and Studio talks about upcoming events on the TV6 Morning News.
Art Drop Shop & Studio
Men’s and Women’s weightlifting at NMU to be discontinued
Set for St. Patrick's Day, attendees can enjoy dancing for nearly 3 hours, with a 20-minute...
Kivajat Finnish Dancers to hold annual Old Time Copper Country Dance fundraiser on St. Patrick’s Day