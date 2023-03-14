Update on former Marquette General Hospital site

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The former Marquette General Hospital site is one step closer to being demolished.

The Marquette City Commission reviewed and approved the Brownfield Reimbursement Agreement for the hospital redevelopment project on Monday. This means the City of Marquette, the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and the NMU Foundation will all be reimbursed for expenses incurred during the demolition of the site.

The City of Marquette says this is an important step in the process of redeveloping the site.

“This is just another key step in getting that hospital demolished,” said Sean Hobbins, City of Marquette assistant city manager. “It’s a required component of that plan, the Act 381 plan, which is going in front of the Michigan Strategic Fund Board in April.”

The money will come from taxes generated on the site after it’s redeveloped.

