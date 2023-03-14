Students learn responsibility through Financial Reality Fair

Superior Central students lined up at a variety of tables that simulated financial decisions.
Superior Central students lined up at a variety of tables that simulated financial decisions.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Central Students got a taste of real-world financial situations through the Financial Reality Fair on Tuesday.

Limestone Federal Credit Union and sponsored by the Michigan Credit Union Foundation hosted the fair. 8th through 12th graders navigated real-life financial situations to help get them ready for the real world.

Limestone CEO Jennifer Watson said this event is preparing students for decisions they’ll have to make outside of school.

“Our goal with this event is to really show students how to manage a budget, take their income and their expenses to choose a lifestyle, rather than a lifestyle driving what their career is,” Watson said. “So, they’re given a career, along with a salary and student loan debt, helping them to make decisions long term.”

Watson said she hopes students understand the cost difference of choosing a cheap or expensive lifestyle.

“So many times we’re carrying around iPhones, laptops, we’re wearing the latest and greatest in clothing,” Watson said. “We don’t understand what the true monthly cost of that is and how it fits into our budget.”

Senior Wyatt Kulik said he has learned a lot from this event.

“I’ve learned nursing is a safe career, it’s practical, also you can have more fun than you think,” Kulik said. “You just have to be smart, obviously use help that you can get, the Surprise Booth I got a $100 from my mom, that was pretty helpful, just don’t rely on anything.”

Junior Bree Swajanen said they would recommend this program to other students.

“Seniors especially, because they’re going to be in the real world soon,” Swajanen said. “They need to know how to manage their income, so they don’t go bankrupt.”

Watson also said this event will help develop serious financial discussions over the dinner table.

You can learn more about Limestone Federal Credit Union here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game
The Mather on a snowy March morning.
Renovations at The Mather expected to be complete in May
Men’s and Women’s weightlifting at NMU to be discontinued
winter storm
Nice spring day then end of week storm

Latest News

Student flipping carrots for healthy eating competition.
Ishpeming middle schoolers compete in healthy cooking contest
FILE. House fire graphic.
1 dead in Sault Ste. Marie house fire, investigators seek information
Bethany Pelto is the mother of several children who have been interested or involved in the...
Copper Country ‘Bowl for Kids Sake’ fundraiser event is back
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
More than 60 people jump into a pool of cold water in support of Special Olympics Michigan
Preparations underway for 2023 Marquette Polar Plunge