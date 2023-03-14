Stormy Kromer celebrates Pi Day with limited-edition cap

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - A well-known U.P. company is celebrating Pi Day in a big way.

Pi Day celebrates the mathematical constant pi, which begins with 3.14. Stormy Kromer celebrated the quirky holiday with a limited-edition Pi Cap. It’s available in red and black plaid or charcoal. The company is also offering a 31.4% discount and shipping for $3.14.

The company’s CEO, Gina Thorsen, explains why a hat company would celebrate Pi Day.

“We sell a lot of our hats by your numbered size, not just small, medium, or large,” said Thorsen. “[For example,] I’m a 7 1/8. To get that number, you have to use pi to calculate your size. So, we think it’s a really fun day to celebrate and to have some great deals and fun with our customers.”

The limited-edition Pi Day hat is only available to the first 314 people who order on Pi Day.

