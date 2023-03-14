Rodgers to speak on Pat McAfee Show Wednesday; Allen Lazard signing with Jets

(WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers is set to appear on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday at 12 p.m. CST. He will be speaking for the first time since reports broke of advanced discussions of him being traded to the Jets.

Meanwhile, former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard is signing with the New York Jets, according to multiple reports. It is a four-year, $44 million deal with $22 million guaranteed.

Lazard is just one of the several players Aaron Rodgers has requested the Jets to pursue, according to ESPN’s Diana Russini.

Rodgers has created a wish list that includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr.

And the Jets are trying to act on more of Rodgers’ wishes. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that TE Lewis is drawing interest from the Jets and Raiders. He also reports Randall Cobb is drawing interest from New York.

There are no further reports that indicate a deal between Rodgers and the Jets has been finalized.

