Preparations underway for 2023 Marquette Polar Plunge

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge is hosting the 2023 Marquette Polar Plunge this weekend.

It’ll be this Saturday at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn. There are already 98 preregistered participants and over $25,000 in pre-pledge donations. Funds raised from the event will go to the Special Olympics of Michigan.

Organizers say the experience may be chilly, but it’s rewarding.

“Being able to give back to our local athletes and local Special Olympic kids is just hands-down one of the most amazing feelings ever,” said Jesie Melchiori, Up North Lodge general manager. “Especially this year, where record funds are being raised. All in all, it’s just an awesome event.”

After the Polar Plunge, there will be a party with a DJ, food, and raffles. You can register for the event at check-in at 2:30 p.m. or preregister here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.