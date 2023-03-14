Preparations underway for 2023 Marquette Polar Plunge

More than 60 people jump into a pool of cold water in support of Special Olympics Michigan
More than 60 people jump into a pool of cold water in support of Special Olympics Michigan(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge is hosting the 2023 Marquette Polar Plunge this weekend.

It’ll be this Saturday at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn. There are already 98 preregistered participants and over $25,000 in pre-pledge donations. Funds raised from the event will go to the Special Olympics of Michigan.

Organizers say the experience may be chilly, but it’s rewarding.

“Being able to give back to our local athletes and local Special Olympic kids is just hands-down one of the most amazing feelings ever,” said Jesie Melchiori, Up North Lodge general manager. “Especially this year, where record funds are being raised. All in all, it’s just an awesome event.”

After the Polar Plunge, there will be a party with a DJ, food, and raffles. You can register for the event at check-in at 2:30 p.m. or preregister here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game
The Mather on a snowy March morning.
Renovations at The Mather expected to be complete in May
Men’s and Women’s weightlifting at NMU to be discontinued
winter storm
Nice spring day then end of week storm

Latest News

Student flipping carrots for healthy eating competition.
Ishpeming middle schoolers compete in healthy cooking contest
FILE. House fire graphic.
1 dead in Sault Ste. Marie house fire, investigators seek information
Bethany Pelto is the mother of several children who have been interested or involved in the...
Copper Country ‘Bowl for Kids Sake’ fundraiser event is back
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan