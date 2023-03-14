Pleasant break from winter weather before stormy return Thursday

Taking a break from snowy winter to the sunnier comforts of early spring midweek as cresting high pressure mixes in milder, drier air to Upper Michigan through Wednesday. Southerly winds strengthen as it accelerates the brief warmth to the region -- potential high temperatures to reach the 50 mark Wednesday. Clouds increase later however, ahead of a strong system approaching from leeside from the Colorado Rockies. The winter storm moves in Thursday morning with rain, freezing rain, and snow then transitioning to widespread snow late Thursday night through Friday. The main hazards will be difficult driving conditions with accumulating heavy snow and limited visibility from blowing snow as winds gust over 35 mph. Snow production continues Saturday from the lake effect following system passage. Preliminary snow amounts from Friday through Saturday for most areas north will be around a foot with nearly 18″in in the higher elevations of Marquette County.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with southerly winds picking and gusting over 20 mph into Tuesday morning

>Lows: 10s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late; seasonably mild and breezy with south winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 40 (50-range possible especially in lower elevations)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with widespread wintry mix; transitioning to snow late; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Friday, St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow; blowing snow/whiteouts possible; windy and cooler

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy lake effect snow over the north wind belts; windy

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with lake effect snow early over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 30

Monday, First Day of Spring: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

