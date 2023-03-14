Pleasant break from winter weather before stormy return Thursday

Cresting high pressure mixes in milder, drier air to Upper Michigan Wednesday before a system brings gale-force winds, heavy wintry mix Thursday.
Cresting/arcing high pressure over Upper Michigan mixes in warmer, drier air over the region.
Cresting/arcing high pressure over Upper Michigan mixes in warmer, drier air over the region.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Taking a break from snowy winter to the sunnier comforts of early spring midweek as cresting high pressure mixes in milder, drier air to Upper Michigan through Wednesday. Southerly winds strengthen as it accelerates the brief warmth to the region -- potential high temperatures to reach the 50 mark Wednesday. Clouds increase later however, ahead of a strong system approaching from leeside from the Colorado Rockies. The winter storm moves in Thursday morning with rain, freezing rain, and snow then transitioning to widespread snow late Thursday night through Friday. The main hazards will be difficult driving conditions with accumulating heavy snow and limited visibility from blowing snow as winds gust over 35 mph. Snow production continues Saturday from the lake effect following system passage. Preliminary snow amounts from Friday through Saturday for most areas north will be around a foot with nearly 18″in in the higher elevations of Marquette County.

View NWS alerts HERE.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with southerly winds picking and gusting over 20 mph into Tuesday morning

>Lows: 10s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late; seasonably mild and breezy with south winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 40 (50-range possible especially in lower elevations)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with widespread wintry mix; transitioning to snow late; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Friday, St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow; blowing snow/whiteouts possible; windy and cooler

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy lake effect snow over the north wind belts; windy

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with lake effect snow early over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 30

Monday, First Day of Spring: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game
The Mather on a snowy March morning.
Renovations at The Mather expected to be complete in May
Men’s and Women’s weightlifting at NMU to be discontinued
winter storm
Nice spring day then end of week storm

Latest News

winter storm
Nice spring day then end of week storm
winter storm
Pleasant day before our next winter storm
Light to moderate snow, drifting snow to impact the U.P. before gradually clearing out in the...
Lake effect snow to slowly wane before sunnier turn Tuesday
snow
Light snow lingers for some to kick off the week