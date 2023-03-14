Nice spring day then end of week storm

High-pressure moves in during the clearing out of the rest of the cloud cover. This will make for a pleasant and sunny spring day. Clouds increase tomorrow ahead of our next system. A cold front moves in by Thursday morning with rain, freezing rain, and snow. This transition to widespread snow by Thursday night. We start off Friday morning with widespread snow and continue with lake-effect snow into Saturday. The main hazards will be difficult driving conditions with accumulating heavy snow and limited visibility from blowing snow. Preliminary snow amounts from Friday through Saturday for most areas north will be around a foot with nearly 18″in in the higher elevations of Marquette county. Stay tuned for updates!

Today: Becoming sunny and mild

>Highs: Low 30s north, mid 30s south

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the evening

>Highs: Low 40s inland, upper 30s along the shorelines

Thursday: Morning rain and wintry mix then evening snow

>Highs: Mid-30s

Friday: Widespread snow and colder

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Lake effect snow across the north and colder

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

