Men’s and Women’s weightlifting at NMU to be discontinued

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University and USA Weightlifting jointly announced today the discontinuation of the NMU campus-based men’s and women’s weightlifting program, effective May 6, the last day of NMU’s winter semester.

This is a result of a mutual agreement to wind down the relationship. Eleven men and eight women compete as members of the program, which started at NMU in 2003. The team is coached by Tyler Depuydt, who took the program’s reins in 2019. Both organizations indicated that the well-being of student-athletes is the first priority.

NMU Athletic Director Rick Comley stated that Northern will continue to honor all of the team members’ current scholarships through their academic programs. USA Weightlifting will continue to support current and future competitive weightlifters at the collegiate level, including through the 45 colleges and universities that offer intramural, club or varsity weightlifting teams. “We’re proud of the work these student-athletes have done to compete at an elite level, both nationally and internationally, as well as to train in the classroom for their careers after weightlifting,” said Comley. “Northern will continue to support any of the team members regarding their goals to attain their NMU degrees.” USA Weightlifting appreciates the long history NMU has had with the program, and NMU shares that sentiment. However, the dynamics of the sport have changed substantially, and the national governing body has changed its funding and training operations over the years since the original agreement with NMU was signed.

With that agreement coming up for renewal, it made sense to make the change at this time, according to USA Weightlifting CEO Matt Sicchio. “We are grateful for the role Northern Michigan University has played in helping develop weightlifting at the university level for the past 20 years,” Sicchio said. “While our partnership with NMU is winding down at the end of this semester, we look forward to continuing to grow and support collegiate weightlifting through other avenues.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found at lower harbor
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game
The Mather on a snowy March morning.
Renovations at The Mather expected to be complete in May
Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Vigil held after newborn baby’s body found abandoned in a field

Latest News

Set for St. Patrick's Day, attendees can enjoy dancing for nearly 3 hours, with a 20-minute...
Kivajat Finnish Dancers to hold annual Old Time Copper Country Dance fundraiser on St. Patrick’s Day
The site of the former Marquette General Hospital
Update on former Marquette General Hospital site
2023 UP Food Summit coming to Marquette
2023 UP Food Summit coming to Marquette
Dancing With Our Stars tickets on sale
Dancing With Our Stars tickets on sale