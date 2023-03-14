MDOT invites public to meeting to discuss rebuilding bridge in Keweenaw County

EAGLE HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is inviting the public to discuss the upcoming project to rebuild the M-26 bridge over the Silver River between Eagle Harbor and Copper Harbor.

People can attend in person or participate on Microsoft Teams. There will be a short presentation at 3 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer session.

Who: MDOT staff and contractors. Interested residents, business owners, and community stakeholders

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 3-4 p.m.

Where: Eagle Harbor Township Office 321 Center St., Eagle Harbor, MI 49950

Click here to join the meeting on Microsoft Teams Meeting ID: 247 306 555 081

Passcode: VNdHTn

Download Teams | Join on the web

Call in (audio only) +1 248-509-0316,,700531177#

Phone Conference ID: 700 531 177#

