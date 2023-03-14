Kivajat Finnish Dancers to hold annual Old Time Copper Country Dance fundraiser on St. Patrick’s Day

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Among Friday’s numerous St. Patrick’s Day parties and celebrations, a unique one will be held in downtown Hancock.

Finlandia University’s Finnish American Heritage Center will be hosting the Kivajat Finnish-American Folk Dancers’ annual Old Time Copper Country Dance fundraiser.

It offers attendees the opportunity to enjoy an evening of dancing with the community.

“The Old Time Copper Country Dance is a tradition that the Kivajat Folk Dancers have done every year other than during the COVID years,” said Kivajat Finnish Dancers Director Kay Seppela. “And Oran Tikkanen and his crew have played for us. It’s just been a wonderful time, and the folk-dance community comes out to support the dancers.”

The event, while taking place on St. Patrick’s day, also honors a different kind of saint.

“It is our nod to the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and Saint Urho’s Day,” continued Seppela. “A made-up Finnish-American celebration that was created in Minnesota when the Fins were bemoaning the fact that the Irish were having all of the fun. So, they created their own Saint Urho who drove the grasshoppers out of Finland to save the grape crops.”

The funds from the event will go to the dance group for their trip to the Portage County Culture Festival.

They will also be holding a 20-minute dance performance prior to the event’s public dancing, ranging from younger to older dancers.

“We’ll be doing a few other story-telling dances, there will be a lot of maritime dances, and all of them we’ve done in the past,” said Kivajat Finnish Dancers Assistant Director Ana Dijkstra. “Many of them we’ve taken with us to Finland. The last two times we’ve gone, we’ve brought all of these dances with us, so they are tried and true.”

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

Tickets are $5 for adults, with children 14 and younger given free entry.

For more information, check out the event’s Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.