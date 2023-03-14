KBIC says Chief Judge Bill Jondreau has died

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - KBIC Tribal Council President Doreen Blaker announced in a video Tuesday that KBIC Chief Judge William “Bill” Jondreau has died.

Blaker said Jondreau died Monday and “has begun his journey to the spirit world.”

According to Blaker, Jondreau did many things throughout his career working for the tribe, including serving for the tribal council and working for the judicial branch as the associate judge, a pilot judge, and finally the chief judge.

In addition, Blaker said Jondreau worked and retired from the Michigan Department of Corrections and was a lifelong member of the Baraga Fire Department. He was also the parish council president of the Holy Name of Jesus St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church.

Jondreau was a Baraga Schools Board member and is an alumni of Baraga Schools and NMU. He coached little league and youth basketball for many years. Blaker said he also volunteered his time to numerous activities, events, and organizations.

Chief Judge Jondreau is also the grandson of William “Boyzie” Jondreau, who was named in the 1971 case People v. Jondreau, which reaffirmed treaties on the L’Anse Indian Reservation. As a result of that case, the Michigan Supreme Court recognized commercial fishing as a right of Native American tribes on Aug. 30 that year.

“We will see you again,” Blaker said.

He is survived by his sons, his new granddaughter, family and friends.

