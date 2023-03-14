Ishpeming middle schoolers compete in healthy cooking contest

Student flipping carrots for healthy cooking competition.(Tia Trudgeon)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Partridge Creek Farms is helping the students at Ishpeming Middle School learn about healthy eating by hosting a cooking contest.

The competition requires the students to cook healthy meals from ingredients donated by the Marquette Food Co-op.

The judges, including TV6′s own Tia Trudgeon, are tasked with declaring a winner. The winning meal will be added to the lunch circulation at Ishpeming Middle School.

Partridge Creek Farms Education Coordinator Emily Bateman hopes the contest will inspire the kids to make their own meals at home.

“Making them mindful of how they’re eating, and how they’re going about cooking their food and building that relationship with their food,” said Bateman. “I’m hoping that they leave these classes feeling like they can go home and pick out ingredients from their fridge and just make their own meals.”

The winners will also be able to come onto the TV6 morning show with Tia to cook their meal.

