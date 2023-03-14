Ishpeming building built in 1888 has new owners

Ishpeming building built in 1888 has new owners
Historic Gossard Building in Ishpeming gets new owners.
Historic Gossard Building in Ishpeming gets new owners.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Historical Gossard Building in Ishpeming has been sold after 37 years.

The sale took place on Feb. 27. The new owners plan to continue to keep it small business oriented, while also planning some possible improvements for down the line.

Both the new and old owners say they’d both like to see the history of the Gossard Building continue to be highlighted.

“We had other buyers, but we wanted someone who would hopefully continue the preservation of the historic aspect of the building, of the history of Ishpeming, and then hopefully bring it to the next level,” said Paul Arsenault, Gossard Building previous owner.

“We want to really highlight that and create a space that pays homage to the culture and to the history of this place,” said Brice Sturmer, new Gossard Building co-owner.

The new owners wanted to urge citizens to come down and explore the historic Gossard Building.

