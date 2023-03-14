Escanaba DDA, Delta Chamber of Commerce to host business workshop

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta Chamber of Commerce (DCC) and Escanaba Downtown Development Authority (DDA) are hosting a workshop.

This joint event aims to assist business owners on how to better understand the role they can play in greeting cruise ships and how to take advantage of the increased tourist traffic.

American Queen Voyages is currently planning 26 stops in Escanaba between May and October.

“The cruise ships will be using buses to transport their guests around town, primarily during the mornings,” DCC Executive Director Vickie Micheau said. “There are things businesses along the route can do to take advantage of the traffic.”

The buses will move passengers along Ludington Street to the U.P. State Fairgrounds, where they will have the choice to get on and off at stops along the way.

“Officials with the cruise ship company want to know what makes Escanaba unique,” said Craig Woerpel, Escanaba DDA executive director. “They also want to provide a consistent service to their passengers throughout all 26 of their stops. We hope businesses will take advantage of the opportunity to serve those cruise ships.”

The workshop will be held at the Delta Commerce Center on Tuesday, March 21 at 1:30 p.m.

