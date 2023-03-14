Escanaba DDA, Delta Chamber of Commerce to host business workshop

Upcoming meeting will assist business owners with cruise ship opportunities
Escanaba's Downtown Development Authority.
Escanaba's Downtown Development Authority.(WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta Chamber of Commerce (DCC) and Escanaba Downtown Development Authority (DDA) are hosting a workshop.

This joint event aims to assist business owners on how to better understand the role they can play in greeting cruise ships and how to take advantage of the increased tourist traffic.

American Queen Voyages is currently planning 26 stops in Escanaba between May and October.

“The cruise ships will be using buses to transport their guests around town, primarily during the mornings,” DCC Executive Director Vickie Micheau said. “There are things businesses along the route can do to take advantage of the traffic.”

The buses will move passengers along Ludington Street to the U.P. State Fairgrounds, where they will have the choice to get on and off at stops along the way.

“Officials with the cruise ship company want to know what makes Escanaba unique,” said Craig Woerpel, Escanaba DDA executive director. “They also want to provide a consistent service to their passengers throughout all 26 of their stops. We hope businesses will take advantage of the opportunity to serve those cruise ships.”

The workshop will be held at the Delta Commerce Center on Tuesday, March 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game
The Mather on a snowy March morning.
Renovations at The Mather expected to be complete in May
Men’s and Women’s weightlifting at NMU to be discontinued
winter storm
Nice spring day then end of week storm

Latest News

Student flipping carrots for healthy eating competition.
Ishpeming middle schoolers compete in healthy cooking contest
FILE. House fire graphic.
1 dead in Sault Ste. Marie house fire, investigators seek information
Bethany Pelto is the mother of several children who have been interested or involved in the...
Copper Country ‘Bowl for Kids Sake’ fundraiser event is back
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
More than 60 people jump into a pool of cold water in support of Special Olympics Michigan
Preparations underway for 2023 Marquette Polar Plunge