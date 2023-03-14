Copper Country ‘Bowl for Kids Sake’ fundraiser event is back

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Copper Country Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser is back.

The U.P. Kids Organization program is hosting its annual Copper Country Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser event Saturday at The Mine Shaft in Houghton.

As an affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters America, this fundraiser helps fund the program’s one-on-one mentorship program for kids.

“We provide mentoring programs for youth, so we are about defending (and) igniting the power and potential of young people in our community through mentoring relationships,” said Maggie Munch, director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Western U.P.

Interested parties can register a team of four to eight people or sign up alone. Participants then collect flat-rate donations in the time leading up to the event and bring all the donations they collect to the Mine Shaft for the event.

“If they raise $45, they get two hours of bowling, free pizza and lots of prizes that we give away, and a lot of fun. And it’s all for a really good cause,” Munch said.

Bethany Pelto is the mother of several children who have been interested or involved in the program, including her daughters Rogue and Stormy. Rogue is currently part of the program with a mentor while Stormy is looking to participate.

Their mother encourages anyone who can to help make the fundraiser a success.

“My oldest, who is a senior, she has had a Big Sister forever, and even we went to her wedding and she moved away, and they still talk on Zoom every month,” Pelto said.

There will be another Bowl for Kids Sake event on April 22 at Larry’s Lucky Strikes in Ironwood.

