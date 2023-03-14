906 Adventure Team has big plans for new Base Camp

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Adventure Team has a new Base Camp with big plans.

You can expect a total transformation of the outdoor green space.

Director of Adventure Todd Poquette shares his intentions for the new buildings, but first, in the spirit of the Adventure Team,

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon talk about doing hard things.

Now, back to the new space.

Take a look around the building and learn more about Poquette’s plans for his youth team.

Poquette says having a new space is like starting fresh with a world of possibilities. He has a lot of intentions for the new building.

The 906 Adventure Team is expanding to 10 Upper Peninsula communities but needs more volunteers in order to maximize its potential.

Poquette hopes to reach 900 kids this summer but needs roughly 350 volunteers to make that happen.

Interested volunteers should apply before May 6, because that number of volunteers will determine how many kids can participate in the program.

You can volunteer for the 906 Adventure Team or learn more about its programs at 906adventureteam.com.

