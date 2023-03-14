1 dead in Sault Ste. Marie house fire, investigators seek information

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Investigators are seeking information regarding a fatal house fire Tuesday morning in Sault Ste. Marie.

At around 7:37 a.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Fire and Police Departments responded to a house fire at 3607 Shallows Beach Avenue within the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

The fire was fatal and is currently under investigation. The victim’s identification has not yet been released and there is no further information at this time.

The Sault Ste. Marie Fire and Police Departments are being assisted in the investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office & Victims Services Unit, Michigan State Police & Fire Investigation Unit and Chippewa County Central Dispatch.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Chippewa County Central Dispatch at 906-495-3312.

