Zebra bites, injures owner’s arm before it’s fatally shot

A zebra attacked its owner and bit the man's arm before it was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy, authorities said. (WSYX, PICKAWAY COUNTY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A zebra attacked its owner at an Ohio home and bit the man’s arm before it was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy, authorities said.

The attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Circleville. Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home and found the man in a fenced-in field, lying on the ground.

The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser that had been positioned to keep the animal away from the victim, the sheriff’s office said. One deputy was able to briefly scare it away using their cruiser’s horn and sirens, but the zebra continued to charge at deputies and other first responders and eventually was shot and killed.

It was not clear what caused the zebra’s aggressive behavior, but officials said it may have been trying to protect some female zebras that were in the same field.

The zebra’s owner was hospitalized but is expected to recover. No other injuries to humans or animals were reported.

Zebras are not considered exotic animals under Ohio law.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found at lower harbor
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game
The Mather on a snowy March morning.
Renovations at The Mather expected to be complete in May
Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Vigil held after newborn baby’s body found abandoned in a field

Latest News

Keianna Joe, a 17-year-old high school student, is a competitive cheerleader on a team in...
Mom saves teen daughter from heart attack at cheer competition
The teen was warming up before a cheer competition when all of a sudden, she was unresponsive.
Mom uses AED to save 17-year-old daughter who went into cardiac arrest
The front line in the Russia-Ukraine war has never strayed far from Kupiansk, a city in eastern...
Ukrainians refuse evacuation, fight for survival in strategic town
The lawsuit claims a Pell City High School freshman got a concussion after getting hazed by...
Lawsuit: High schooler suffered concussion in alleged hazing incident
A zebra attacked its owner at an Ohio home and bit the man's arm before it was fatally shot by...
Man hospitalized after zebra attacks, bites his arm