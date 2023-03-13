Weekend snow delays Dickinson County pothole repair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spring in Dickinson County will have to wait another week, as many parts of the southern U.P. saw three to four inches of snowfall Sunday night.

The Dickinson County Road Commission is overcoming its road restriction obstacles to keep the roads clear and safe.

“We’ve got heavy trucks, you’ve got plows and underbodies, we really to be careful. Not only on the blacktop, but especially on the gravel and shoulders,” said James Harris, Dickinson County Road Commission managing director.

Harris said all heavy plows and sanders will run at reduced weight capacity. He adds all crews are out working on clearing roads, which means the road commissions’ efforts to fill in potholes will be delayed.

“They’re full of water, they are saturated,” Harris said. “Also, all of the crews have designated routes. The crew is out on their route and are not able to patch.”

Harris adds that many gravel or already damaged roads may not be plowed.

“When it gets to this point, the road restrictions are on, and we could easily damage those roads more than we’d get them snowplowed and clear,” Harris said.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) advises caution when driving over the next few days as conditions may be deceiving.

“The roads may look good, and as the temperatures dip down, it can be very slippery. Again, use caution,” said Geno Basanese, MSP Iron Mountain Post community service trooper.

Basanese also recommends using your headlights during the day to help increase your visibility to other drivers.

Harris said the county will receive more snow this weekend, and the strategy for clearing the snow will remain the same.

