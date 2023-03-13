Standoff underway after 1 officer killed, 1 wounded, Missouri authorities say

By Kalie Strain and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A standoff with a suspect is currently underway in the city of Hermann after two officers were shot, killing one, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, was the subject of a Blue Alert after he allegedly shot two officers just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a Casey’s convenience store then fled the scene.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, KMOV reports Simpson has barricaded himself in a home just across the street from Casey’s, where the shooting took place. Officers have been giving verbal commands for the suspect to come out. They are preparing to breach the home with flashbangs and a K-9.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Monday morning that one of the officers who was shot, Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, died at the hospital. The second officer is in serious but stable condition.

Kenneth Lee Simpson was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black long-sleeve shirt, black...
Kenneth Lee Simpson was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black long-sleeve shirt, black or dark pants and tan boots, according to authorities.(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol via CNN)

A source told KMOV that the officers were called to a disturbance at the convenience store and got into a shootout with Simpson when they arrived on scene. The source also said one of the officers was shot in the head and another in the chest. Both were flown to the hospital in critical condition.

Documents show that Simpson has a long criminal history, dating back to 2004, with several currently pending cases. He has been on the run from authorities since April 2022.

