Renovations at The Mather expected to be complete in May

The renovated building will feature long and short-term rental units and local businesses
The Mather on a snowy March morning.
The Mather on a snowy March morning.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mather, formerly known as The Mather Inn, will see new life in its building by summertime.

Co-owner Bill Anderson expects the ongoing renovations to be complete by May.

The updates will keep the building’s old charm while welcoming new tenants and local businesses.

Anderson shows off the updated space and gives you an early look inside one of the long-term rental units on Upper Michigan Today.

Northern Michigan University’s hockey team is moving forward in the CCHA tournament while NMU’s basketball fell short of winning last night’s NCAA game against McKendree.

Upper Michigan Today recaps weekend sports in Michigan LIVE from The Mather in Ishpeming.

Anderson has co-owned The Mather with Lisa Peterson since July of 2022 and finally hosted his first event at the building just last month.

The ballroom in the 39,000-square-foot building is ready for use for your event! Anderson talks more about booking it.

You can host an event at The Mather this summer. Co-owner Bill Anderson talks about his vision for the space.

The updated building will be home to new local businesses.

The Honorable Distillery is setting up a tasting room in the former Gentlemen’s Club, and a six-suite massage studio is being added just down the hall.

The Mather is making room for new businesses to set up shop in the historic building.

Gone may be the hotel days, but The Mather is still welcoming renters.

The floors are currently being reconstructed to create both long and short-term rental (Airbnb) units.

You can email Bill Anderson at billanderson1352@gmail.com to schedule a tour.

Long and short-term rental units will be available at The Mather in Ishpeming by May.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

