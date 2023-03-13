Queen City Running Co. and The Courtyards Bar teaming up for pre-St. Patty’s Day celebration

Celebrate St. Patty’s Day with the Shamrock Sprint and after-party on Thursday, March 16
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and two Marquette businesses are teaming up for an early celebration.

For the second year, Queen City Running Company and The Courtyards Bar are hosting the Shamrock Sprint and after-party, happening March 16 at 6:00.

Queen City Running’s Paige Du Bois says this race is for runners of all abilities, with a simple, 1-mile downhill course.

Bartender Chris Durley will serve up St. Patrick’s Day-themed drinks with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

The run starts at 6:00 p.m. with the after-party following immediately at The Courtyards.

Your registration fee will get you a special pint glass and a drink ticket for after the race.

Even if you’re not the fastest runner, you can win a prize by being the best dressed!

You can learn more about the event on Facebook and sign up for the event on runsignup.com.

