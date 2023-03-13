Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10...
Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10 p.m. Sunday found two men and two women who had been shot.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A man and woman have been arrested and charged after four people were found fatally shot in a Dallas apartment where an infant was found unharmed, police said Monday.

Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, have been charged with capital murder, police said. Jail records did not list an attorney for either suspect.

Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10 p.m. Sunday found two men and two women who had been shot. They all died at the scene.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims and have not provided information on a possible motive for the shootings.

Police said officers located the suspects’ vehicle a few miles from the scene at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and both were taken into custody just after 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
Wildcats win on the road over the Huskies; headed to Mason Cup Final
Creative sled made by Cardboard Classic contestant.
Sledders get creative at Pine Mountain ‘Cardboard Classic’
Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Vigil held after newborn baby’s body found abandoned in a field
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian refugees play with frisbees as they wait in front of a gymnasium Tuesday,...
Biden administration lets Ukrainians who fled war stay in US
Some of the rocks are painted with popular characters and some are painted with complex...
Painted rocks scattered across the globe to spark joy
The Pentagon intends to load up on advanced missiles, space defense and modern jets in order to...
Defense budget speeds toward $1 trillion, with China in mind
A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at...
Biden OKs Alaska oil project, draws ire of environmentalists