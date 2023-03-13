North Star Montessori Academy to host open house

What is the Montessori? Find out at their open house!
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Mar. 13, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - North Star Montessori Academy will host an open house to show off its school and all that they have to offer. The event is this Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM.

Elizabeth Peterson talks with North Star Montessori Academy teacher Autumn Bates to find out about the event and how you can attend.

