Lunchables will soon become part of the National School Lunch Program

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar...
Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar cracker stackers and extra cheesy pizza.(Kraft Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lunchables will soon become part of school lunch programs across the country.

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar cracker stackers and extra cheesy pizza.

These are different than those found in grocery stores. The company said they have improved nutrition that meets federal guidelines for the National School Lunch Program.

The rollout comes as school nutrition guidelines are becoming stricter.

The USDA has proposed changes that would aim to reduce sugar and sodium levels in school-provided lunches.

The NSLP was created in 1946 and provides lunch daily to nearly 30 million students.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found at lower harbor
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game
The Mather on a snowy March morning.
Renovations at The Mather expected to be complete in May
Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Vigil held after newborn baby’s body found abandoned in a field

Latest News

Keianna Joe, a 17-year-old high school student, is a competitive cheerleader on a team in...
Mom saves teen daughter from heart attack at cheer competition
The teen was warming up before a cheer competition when all of a sudden, she was unresponsive.
Mom uses AED to save 17-year-old daughter who went into cardiac arrest
The front line in the Russia-Ukraine war has never strayed far from Kupiansk, a city in eastern...
Ukrainians refuse evacuation, fight for survival in strategic town
The lawsuit claims a Pell City High School freshman got a concussion after getting hazed by...
Lawsuit: High schooler suffered concussion in alleged hazing incident
A zebra attacked its owner at an Ohio home and bit the man's arm before it was fatally shot by...
Man hospitalized after zebra attacks, bites his arm