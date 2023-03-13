Looking ahead at Winter Roots Festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Winter Roots Festival is returning to Marquette St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

This festival is a collaborative effort between the NMU Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center, Hiawatha Music Co-op and Peter White Public Library.

Hiawatha Music Co-op’s Executive Director Terri Bocklund said this festival is a celebration of folk music and dance.

“Just the ability to gather, get out and celebrate is what warms our hearts,” Bocklund said. “That’s the fun of the Winter Roots Festival and highlighting how amazing traditional music is. "

Peter White Public Library’s Adult Programming Director Marty Achatz said there will also be a free Winter Roots Film Festival on Saturday.

The film festival will feature two documentaries and something a little different.

“We have two Charlie Chaplin silent films, two half-hour comedies, and we have Troy Graham, who was the Marquette Arts and Culture Center’s 2022 Performing Artist of the Year,” Achatz said. “He’s going to be here providing music with a crew of his, he’s bringing some musician friends, some family, so you’re going to get live music and sound effects.”

The festival will conclude with a concert at NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre, though purchasing tickets is required.

“We’re bringing a folk duo, one from Appalachia in the United States and the other one from the Ottawa Valley in Ontario,” said Daniel Truckey, Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center director. “They have a duo playing old-timey music, dance music and folk music called Newberry and Verch, we’re bringing them here on Saturday, March 19.”

Bocklund, Achatz and Truckey says the main point of this festival is to get people off of the couch and out of the house.

