Light snow lingers for some to kick off the week

Light lake-effect snow continues in the north. Roads will remain slippery. The snow tapers off this afternoon. Tomorrow will be really nice with sunshine. The pattern picks back up towards the end of the week. On Thursday a slow-moving system will bring widespread rain. It transitions to snow during the evening. On Friday we continue with widespread wet snow. Then it’s lake-effect snow on Saturday. It’s a bit early to pinpoint snowfall amounts, but preliminary views show around a foot of snow. It will be a wet and slushy stretch. Stay tuned for updates!

Today: Light lake effect snow in the north. Otherwise, cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Tuesday: becoming sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for mixed showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Thursday: Rainy with a transition to snow late

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Friday: Widespread wet snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Snowy and cooler

>Highs: Upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.