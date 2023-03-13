Lake effect snow to slowly wane before sunnier turn Tuesday
Light to moderate snow, drifting snow to impact the U.P. before gradually clearing out in the daytime Tuesday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow, patchy blowing and drifting snow; diminishing flurries in the morning; north winds gusting over 20 mph
>Lows: -0s/10s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny past midday; west winds 5 to 15 mph
>Highs: 20s/30 (cooler near Lake Superior)
Wednesday: Mostly sunny early then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late; seasonably mild and breezy
>Highs: 40
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with widespread wintry mix; transitioning to snow late; blustery
>Highs: 30s
Friday, St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow possible; windy and cooler
>Highs: 20s
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery
>Highs: 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy
>Highs: 30
Monday, First Day of Spring: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 30s
