Lake effect snow to slowly wane before sunnier turn Tuesday

Light to moderate snow, drifting snow to impact the U.P. before gradually clearing out in the daytime Tuesday.
Light to moderate snow, drifting snow to impact the U.P. before gradually clearing out in the daytime Tuesday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow, patchy blowing and drifting snow; diminishing flurries in the morning; north winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: -0s/10s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny past midday; west winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 20s/30 (cooler near Lake Superior)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late; seasonably mild and breezy

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with widespread wintry mix; transitioning to snow late; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Friday, St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow possible; windy and cooler

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

>Highs: 30

Monday, First Day of Spring: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
Wildcats win on the road over the Huskies; headed to Mason Cup Final
Creative sled made by Cardboard Classic contestant.
Sledders get creative at Pine Mountain ‘Cardboard Classic’
Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Vigil held after newborn baby’s body found abandoned in a field
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

snow
Light snow lingers for some to kick off the week
snow
Snow lingers for some today
Moderate snow is looking to stick around for rest of the day
Snow sticks around Sunday with wintry mix late this week
Moderate warm up after snow this weekend
Incoming snow lingers through tonight and tomorrow