Lake effect snow to slowly wane before sunnier turn Tuesday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow, patchy blowing and drifting snow; diminishing flurries in the morning; north winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: -0s/10s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny past midday; west winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 20s/30 (cooler near Lake Superior)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late; seasonably mild and breezy

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with widespread wintry mix; transitioning to snow late; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Friday, St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow possible; windy and cooler

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

>Highs: 30

Monday, First Day of Spring: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

