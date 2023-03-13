Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game

Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Red Devils logo(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - A fight broke out after Friday’s district finals varsity basketball match between Ironwood and Wakefield.

Ironwood Area Schools Superintendent Travis Powell released a statement today regarding the incident:

There was an unfortunate and unacceptable incident at the conclusion of the District 97 Championship final game Friday night. The game was intense and featured a come-from-behind win by Ironwood. In the moments following the final buzzer, an interaction between students from the two schools escalated from unneeded verbal comments to a physical altercation. School officials quickly intervened and ended the conflict, escorting those involved from the gym.

Discipline for the students involved in the incident is being handled by their respective districts. Again, such behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at school sponsored athletic events.

Two students from Ironwood and two Wakefield students were involved in the fight.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
Wildcats win on the road over the Huskies; headed to Mason Cup Final
Creative sled made by Cardboard Classic contestant.
Sledders get creative at Pine Mountain ‘Cardboard Classic’
Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Vigil held after newborn baby’s body found abandoned in a field
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found at lower harbor
2023 U.P. Food Summit
2023 UP Food Summit coming to Marquette
Dancing With Our Stars 2
Dancing With Our Stars tickets on sale
New Teacher Incentive Program to promote financial literacy