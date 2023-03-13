Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - A fight broke out after Friday’s district finals varsity basketball match between Ironwood and Wakefield.

Ironwood Area Schools Superintendent Travis Powell released a statement today regarding the incident:

There was an unfortunate and unacceptable incident at the conclusion of the District 97 Championship final game Friday night. The game was intense and featured a come-from-behind win by Ironwood. In the moments following the final buzzer, an interaction between students from the two schools escalated from unneeded verbal comments to a physical altercation. School officials quickly intervened and ended the conflict, escorting those involved from the gym.

Discipline for the students involved in the incident is being handled by their respective districts. Again, such behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at school sponsored athletic events.

Two students from Ironwood and two Wakefield students were involved in the fight.

