Husband, wife both hit jackpots at casino totaling over $100K

According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands...
According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.(Rampart Casino via KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A husband and wife who were gambling at a Las Vegas-area casino over the weekend hit jackpots totaling more than $100,000.

According to the Rampart Casino, the unidentified couple hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.

“We aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048, adding up to more than $100K,” casino officials told KVVU.

Rampart Casino is located about 10 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

No further information about the couple was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found at lower harbor
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game
The Mather on a snowy March morning.
Renovations at The Mather expected to be complete in May
Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Vigil held after newborn baby’s body found abandoned in a field

Latest News

Keianna Joe, a 17-year-old high school student, is a competitive cheerleader on a team in...
Mom saves teen daughter from heart attack at cheer competition
The teen was warming up before a cheer competition when all of a sudden, she was unresponsive.
Mom uses AED to save 17-year-old daughter who went into cardiac arrest
The front line in the Russia-Ukraine war has never strayed far from Kupiansk, a city in eastern...
Ukrainians refuse evacuation, fight for survival in strategic town
The lawsuit claims a Pell City High School freshman got a concussion after getting hazed by...
Lawsuit: High schooler suffered concussion in alleged hazing incident
A zebra attacked its owner at an Ohio home and bit the man's arm before it was fatally shot by...
Man hospitalized after zebra attacks, bites his arm