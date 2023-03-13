Gas prices decline 7 cents over the past week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be slight relief for drivers at the gas pumps this week, as gas prices have now fallen 7 cents since last week.

According to AAA of Michigan, the state average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now $3.53 per gallon. Meantime, the national average sits slightly lower $3.47 per gallon. This drop comes after prices reached a record high for 2023 last week.

When it comes to prices by county throughout the Upper Peninsula, Chippewa County has the highest average at $3.61 per gallon. Baraga and Menominee counties have the lowest average at $3.36 per gallon.

