FBI: Hate crimes showed another alarming rise in 2021

Eighteen murders were also reported to be hate crimes.
Eighteen murders were also reported to be hate crimes.(Cliff / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of hate crimes in the U.S. jumped again in 2021, continuing an alarming rise, according to FBI data released Monday.

The nearly 12% increase marks a reversal of a previous, incomplete report from the agency that appeared to show a drop but was missing data from some of the nation’s largest cities, including New York and Los Angeles.

The hate crime numbers now include those and other large departments, and the total is the highest level in decades, said Brian Levin, the director of the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University-San Bernardino.

“We are in a unique and disturbing era where hate crimes overall stay elevated for longer punctuated by broken records,” he said.

Most of the victims, 64.5% were targeted due to their race, ethnicity or ancestry. Another 16% were targeted over their sexual orientation, and 14% of cases involved religious bias, according to the FBI report.

Intimidation and assault made up the largest portion of cases and 18 murders were also reported to be hate crimes.

Half of the religion cases targeted Jewish people, a finding that comes amid rising antisemitism, said Jill Garvey, chief of staff at the Western States Center.

Monday’s report also underscores the need for better record-keeping. “We’re still not getting enough data to know what the extent of the problem is,” Garvey said.

The data shortfall in the previous report released in December was largely due to changes in how police must report their data to the FBI. To ensure a more complete picture, agency officials went back and allowed large departments to report under the previous system.

“Hate crimes and the devastation they cause communities have no place in this country. The Justice Department is committed to every tool and resource at our disposal to combat bias-motivated violence in all its forms,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found at lower harbor
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game
The Mather on a snowy March morning.
Renovations at The Mather expected to be complete in May
Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Vigil held after newborn baby’s body found abandoned in a field

Latest News

Keianna Joe, a 17-year-old high school student, is a competitive cheerleader on a team in...
Mom saves teen daughter from heart attack at cheer competition
The teen was warming up before a cheer competition when all of a sudden, she was unresponsive.
Mom uses AED to save 17-year-old daughter who went into cardiac arrest
The front line in the Russia-Ukraine war has never strayed far from Kupiansk, a city in eastern...
Ukrainians refuse evacuation, fight for survival in strategic town
The lawsuit claims a Pell City High School freshman got a concussion after getting hazed by...
Lawsuit: High schooler suffered concussion in alleged hazing incident
A zebra attacked its owner at an Ohio home and bit the man's arm before it was fatally shot by...
Man hospitalized after zebra attacks, bites his arm