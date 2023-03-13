Disney releases first full trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters May 26. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney released the first full trailer for the highly anticipated live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.”

The trailer premiered at the Oscars on Sunday.

The clip shows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for legs. It also gives fans a good look at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

The trailer also gives a first look at Sebastian the crab, voiced by Daveed Diggs, and Scuttle the bird, voiced by Awkwafina. This is also the first time fans have seen a glimpse of Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King.

Rob Marshall, the film’s director, said it was important to honor the original while also bringing some depth to the new film.

It will feature four brand new songs, as well as favorites like “Part of Your World,” which fans get a preview of in the trailer.

Bailey, a 22-year-old R&B singer, told Variety she has seen some criticism on social media for casting Black woman as Ariel.

Disney’s 1989 animated film featuring a white, red-headed Ariel was a retelling of a 19th century fairy tale.

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
Wildcats win on the road over the Huskies; headed to Mason Cup Final
Creative sled made by Cardboard Classic contestant.
Sledders get creative at Pine Mountain ‘Cardboard Classic’
Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Vigil held after newborn baby’s body found abandoned in a field
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian refugees play with frisbees as they wait in front of a gymnasium Tuesday,...
Biden administration lets Ukrainians who fled war stay in US
Some of the rocks are painted with popular characters and some are painted with complex...
Painted rocks scattered across the globe to spark joy
The Pentagon intends to load up on advanced missiles, space defense and modern jets in order to...
Defense budget speeds toward $1 trillion, with China in mind
A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at...
Biden OKs Alaska oil project, draws ire of environmentalists