Dancing With Our Stars tickets on sale

Dancing With Our Stars 2
Dancing With Our Stars 2(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tickets to Dancing With Our Stars are on sale now.

Dancing With Our Stars will be at the Forest Roberts Theatre on Wednesday and Thursday, May 24 and 25. Sections one and two are already sold out for the finale, but there are still tickets available in section three. Tickets are still available for all sections for opening night.

All money from ticket sales and votes will go directly to the U.P. Hospice Foundation.

“That’s the best part about this whole thing,” said David Aro, U.P. Hospice Foundation executive director. “You know that if you cast a vote, it’s going to go to patients. If you buy a ticket, it’s going to go to the patients.”

To get a ticket, call (906) 225-4545. Leave your name, phone number, ticket request, and call time. Your call will be returned in the order it was received to finalize your purchase.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
Wildcats win on the road over the Huskies; headed to Mason Cup Final
Creative sled made by Cardboard Classic contestant.
Sledders get creative at Pine Mountain ‘Cardboard Classic’
Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Vigil held after newborn baby’s body found abandoned in a field
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found at lower harbor
2023 U.P. Food Summit
2023 UP Food Summit coming to Marquette
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game
New Teacher Incentive Program to promote financial literacy