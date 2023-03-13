Dancing With Our Stars tickets on sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tickets to Dancing With Our Stars are on sale now.

Dancing With Our Stars will be at the Forest Roberts Theatre on Wednesday and Thursday, May 24 and 25. Sections one and two are already sold out for the finale, but there are still tickets available in section three. Tickets are still available for all sections for opening night.

All money from ticket sales and votes will go directly to the U.P. Hospice Foundation.

“That’s the best part about this whole thing,” said David Aro, U.P. Hospice Foundation executive director. “You know that if you cast a vote, it’s going to go to patients. If you buy a ticket, it’s going to go to the patients.”

To get a ticket, call (906) 225-4545. Leave your name, phone number, ticket request, and call time. Your call will be returned in the order it was received to finalize your purchase.

