Body of missing kayaker found at lower harbor

By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The body of a missing kayaker was found at lower harbor in Marquette Sunday night.

Michigan State Police Negaunee Post Troopers were called out to a missing person complaint Sunday night at approximately 8:50 p.m.

The investigation led troopers to believe the missing person had gone kayaking at lower harbor in Marquette.

Troopers, along with the United States Coast Guard and Marquette Police Department, attempted to locate the kayaker in the area where they found an unoccupied kayak that had washed ashore.

Troopers then located a deceased man close by in the water around 11 p.m. The man was in his early 30′s.

No foul play is suspected. Positive identification of the body is still pending.

