2023 UP Food Summit coming to Marquette

2023 U.P. Food Summit
2023 U.P. Food Summit(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2023 U.P. Food Summit is coming to Marquette this month.

The event will celebrate local food, highlight projects from around the Upper Peninsula and provide opportunities for networking. The event, which includes lunch and refreshments, is free and open to the public.

Organizers say the event will be a fun way to stay informed about food supplies in the U.P.

“It’s a really great, engaging way to come together and share more about yourself and learn more about what’s been going on in the area,” said Sarah Monte, Marquette Food Co-op outreach director.

The 2023 U.P. Food Summit will be held on March 27 at the Northern Center from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Registration is required and can be done here.

