Wildcats win on the road over the Huskies; headed to Mason Cup Final

Houghton, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan Wildcats are headed to the Mason Cup Final after a 4-0 shutout win over Michigan Tech Saturday Night. The Wildcats came out firing seeing three goals scored in the first period to propel the Wildcats to the victory.

In the first, Rylan Van Unen, Andre Ghantous, and Michael Van Unen all find the back of the net in the first 5 shots on Blake Pietila to give the Wildcats to a 3-0 lead after one period of play. It wasn’t until the third period the Wildcats added another when Michigan Tech pulled goalie Blake Pietila for an extra skater looking to get on the board. The Wildcats cleared the puck from their zone and Simon Kjellberg found the empty net to put the Wildcats ahead 4-0.

Beni Halasz also stepped up big for the Wildcats getting another shutout on the year and grabbing 44 saves to keep the Huskies scoreless throughout the game. The Huskies had opportunities throughout the game with five power plays throughout three periods but could not find the back of the net. The Huskies also had more shots (88) and shots on goal (44) compared to the Wildcats (48) shots and (26) shots on goal.

Michigan Tech finishes their CCHA playoff run in the semi-final. The Huskies now await the bracket for the NCAA tournament to see where they land. The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship bracket will be announced on Sunday, March 19. Michigan Tech has nine seniors who graduate this year. Ryan O’Connell, Chris Lipe, Jake Crespi, Logan Pietila, Logan Ganie, Parker Saretsky, David Jankowski, Tristan Ashbrook, and Blake Pietila all seniors who will graduate this Spring.

The Wildcat’s season continues as they head to the Mason Cup Final and will face Minnesota State. The Wildcats were 1-3 against the Mavericks in the regular season while going 3-1 against the Bulldogs in the regular season.

The Mason Cup Final is set for Saturday, March 18th at 7:07 p.m. in Mankato, MN.

