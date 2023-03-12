Snow sticks around Sunday with wintry mix late this week

Moderate snow is looking to stick around for rest of the day
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Snow is lingering in our central and western counties and is slowly making its way out of the region. That isn’t the end of snow chances as lake effect snow along the NE wind belts is looking to initiate late tonight into your Monday morning. Snow chances take a break before another system is on its way bringing chances of mixed precipitation and snow on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate snow in central and western counties

>Lows: High 10s to Low 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; lingering lake effect snow along NE wind belts throughout morning and afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; break from the snow with cooler air

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; mild air settles in with chances of isolated snow

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; system from the southwest that brings mixed precip and snow in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 30s; isolated Low 40s

Friday, St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy; lingering snow chances throughout the day

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; snow chances diminish throughout the day

>Highs: 30s

