Sledders get creative at Pine Mountain ‘Cardboard Classic’

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Pine Mountain cardboard classic is an annual event for people of all ages to compete in. The goal is to make a creative, and fast sled, using nothing but cardboard. There was a prize for winning individual and group divisions, as well as a prize for style.

Pine Mountain employees say it’s a fun event to be a part of.

“We’re going to do the races, and then we have a style contest as well,” Amelia Stohl, Pine Mountain ski school assistant director. “So, people decorate their cardboard boxes, and then we have our judge pick out which one is the best. They will also win a $25 gift card.”

If you want to get creative with cardboard, the Pine Mountain has information on their website and Facebook page.

