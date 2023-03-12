Marquette Little League holds Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families had the opportunity to eat some spaghetti while supporting a local baseball team today.

The Marquette Little League Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser was held at the Elks Lodge in Marquette. For 10 dollars, attendees got a plate of spaghetti, bread, and salad. There was also gift raffles and a 50-50 raffle.

Marquette Little League’s President Todd Scott said events like these keep the program going.

“We are a volunteer-ran organization, parents run little league, it’s what we do, without fundraisers like this, we’re not going to have the funds we need to generate,” Scott said. “We use sponsorship money, we use donations, we have player fees that come in, but it’s fundraisers like this, community coming together, that really puts us where we need to be.”

You can find ways to support the Marquette Little League here.

