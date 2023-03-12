Iron Mountain hockey gives hope to community, veterans

Iron Mountain men’s team faced a UP veterans’ hockey club for a charity game
Veterans Warming up.
Veterans Warming up.(Wluc)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - In the U.P., hockey is more than just a sport. It is something that brings a whole community together.

An Iron Mountain men’s hockey team faced off against the U.P. Veteran’s Hockey Club for an annual charity hockey game. Iron Mountain’s team secretary, Tim Jaska, who is also a player, expressed how this game’s origin story is very unique.

“This is a game that started between two friends in Houghton and Iron Mountain, and we decided that they had this awesome team that goes around to warrior events,” said Jaska. “Then we said, ‘hey we should bring you down here to play us’ and it turned into a fundraiser.”

All proceeds including admission, concessions and a silent auction benefit all of Dickinson County.

“So, the youth hockey organization is going to get part of the proceeds and then the Veterans Affairs here in town and local support services,” said Jaska.

Michigan U.P. Veterans’ Hockey Club Coach Tom Glass said the club is great for veterans’ physical and mental health.

“They got comradery around other veterans we can laugh and joke in the locker room,” said Glass. “This is also a way for us to give back to the community and serve again but instead of being in a military uniform we are in a hockey uniform now.”

Glass also went on to say the Iron Mountain community has done a phenomenal job helping.

“They had been sending in sponsorship money and donating and getting the rink ready,” said Glass. “All the prep work they have done on the bench, it’s incredible.”

Coaches, players and the fans said they all want to give a special thanks to Tim Jaska and John French for organizing this year’s game.

