Iron Mountain faith-based fundraiser this weekend

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mom to Mom is a faith-based parenting program found in Iron Mountain.

They provide mothers with guidance and assistance, as well as connect them to mentors.

Mom to Mom co-coordinator said the fundraiser happens twice a year, and they’re always taking donations.

“We collect donations of gently used kids, babies, moms, maternity clothes and items, and then we have the Mom to Mom sale for the moms in our area,” Stephanie Raboin, Mom to Mom of Dickinson County, co-coordinator. “They get to come in and shop for great clothes at great prices- most of the items are a dollar a piece. We get to connect and outreach while we’re serving those moms and also supporting our ministry.”

Coordinators want to make it known that you don’t have to be a member of their church, or any church, to be able to seek them out.

