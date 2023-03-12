Houghton Middle School leaves audience in laughter during final performance of ‘Scariest Play Ever!’

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Middle School Drama Club gave play attendees a comedic experience during its final show Sunday.

Director David Crowley says while the name says scary, it is far from it.

“It is basically five movie directors who are pitching really bad horror movie ideas,” Crowley said.

From the Calamityville Horror, Saturday the 14th, and Nightmare on Oak Street, the show left the audience dying of laughter.

“This play is something a high school would normally do and middle school you wouldn’t normally touch it,” Crowley said. “I have a lot of faith in these kids, and they come through because they are willing to put the work in. Sometimes it does take a push, but they really do come through really well.”

Houghton Middle Schooler Holly Cooke, who played DeeDee Dubrarry and a college student, says doing theatre is not easy, but she loves it.

“You have to put your mind to it you can’t just decide ‘hey I am going to do this today’ and not put the work in,” Cooke said. “It is a lot of work memorizing your lines, showing up to rehearsals, your blocking, youre walking and communication. It is a lot of work, but it is so rewarding in the end it feels really good to do a good job.”

8th grader Anna Green, who played Grace Goodfellow, says theatre has left a huge impact on her life.

“It has taught me a lot of self-confidence,” Green said. “It has shown me how to go out there and portray people and learn how to be something different than what I am normally used to. It has been so fun to do what I don’t normally do.”

If you missed the performance Sunday, no worries. The high school drama club will be preforming the play “1918″ on April 21, 22 and 23.

