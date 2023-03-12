Florence hosts 4th annual Keyes Peak Uphill Truck Drag

Truckers gather to show off their souped up trucks.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - The fourth annual Keyes Peak Uphill Truck Drags took place Saturday afternoon in Florence, Wisconsin.

The truck drag is a fundraiser for the Florence County Fire Department, the Keyes Peak Ski Hill Committee and the Blue Ox Snowmobile Club. Enthusiasts gather to show their trucks and race up the hill.

Organizers say there are plenty of different types of trucks to watch.

“We’ve got over 150 entries, ranging all the way from your stock pickup trucks to blowing alcohol, sand drag trucks,” said Matt Willis, Keyes Peak Uphill Truck Drag race set-up.

“The drivers are going to walk away with $15,000 prize money. This event is held every second Saturday in March. Don’t miss it,” said Brent Dallagrana, Keyes Peak ski hill committee.

To keep updated on the next truck drag, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

