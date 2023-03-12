Dickinson County library host Dr. Seuss event for the youth

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - In honor of March Reading Month, the Dickinson County Library hosted its annual Dr. Seuss-inspired event which also celebrated his birthday last week.

The event featured prizes and activities for children in preschool through second grade. There was also a fish guessing game and multiple Dr. Suess-inspired treats. Children could win prizes like a book and a three-dimensional printed fish.

Dickinson County Libraries Early Literacy and Development Specialist Amanda Kivi said this year’s event involves silly socks.

“I have invited the kids to wear their silly socks (Saturday). So, I will be putting socks in a little while that have foxes on them so fox and socks, and my partner is in as well and she has some silly socks on,” said Kivi.

Organizers said they hope to add even more activities for this next year.

