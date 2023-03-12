Dickinson County library host Dr. Seuss event for the youth

Dr. Seuss photo both.
Dr. Seuss photo both.(Wluc)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - In honor of March Reading Month, the Dickinson County Library hosted its annual Dr. Seuss-inspired event which also celebrated his birthday last week.

The event featured prizes and activities for children in preschool through second grade. There was also a fish guessing game and multiple Dr. Suess-inspired treats. Children could win prizes like a book and a three-dimensional printed fish.

Dickinson County Libraries Early Literacy and Development Specialist Amanda Kivi said this year’s event involves silly socks.

“I have invited the kids to wear their silly socks (Saturday). So, I will be putting socks in a little while that have foxes on them so fox and socks, and my partner is in as well and she has some silly socks on,” said Kivi.

Organizers said they hope to add even more activities for this next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
Wildcats win on the road over the Huskies; headed to Mason Cup Final
Hats for hope
Marquette family spreading love through hats
1 dead in Burt Township snowmobile crash
Beth Heikkenen will open the ice igloo to the public this weekend.
Ishpeming woman builds ice igloo in memory of shelter animals

Latest News

Veterans Warming up.
Iron Mountain hockey gives hope to community, veterans
Adaptive Adventures nonprofit organization comes to Marquette Mountain
Adaptive Adventures nonprofit organization comes to Marquette Mountain
Ishpeming meditation & emotional health studio holds women’s clothes swap
Ishpeming meditation & emotional health studio holds women’s clothes swap
Vendors filled NMU's Superior Dome for The Builders Show.
The Builders Show wraps up final day