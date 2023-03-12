College hockey fans prepare for NMU-MTU CCHA Semifinal

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU and MTU hockey fans flooded Michigan Tech’s John Macinnes Ice Arena for the CCHA Semifinals.

Supporters of both NMU and MTU are excited to see the teams get this far.

“We’re super excited about the game here, both of my parents graduated from Tech, obviously it’s a fun family rivalry,” said NMU fan Kirsten Peek. “To play them in hockey, we’re a big hockey family, we love watching the sport, so it means a lot to us.”

“Really excited, hopefully the Huskies go for the clean sweep this year,” said MTU fan AJ Clarey. “Really excited for that.”

Both sides agreed the rivalry makes for an interesting game.

“It’s an old rivalry, Northern and Tech go way back, so getting to see them play each other is always a really fun thing, the fans always get really into it,” said NMU fan Beth Bertucci. “It’s always just a great game, two great teams, two great sets of fans, it’ll be a really fun night.”

“I’ve always rooted for Tech, never attended the school, but they’re undoubtedly a very talented hockey program,” said MTU fan Matthew Mantta. “And with how many people I know through the program, it’s very fun to watch.”

Final scores were already predicted from both sides.

“If I’m going to have to call a final score, I’m going to say 3-2 Tech,” Mantta said.

“I’m going to say Northern’s going to be 4-2,” Bertucci said.

Ultimately, the ended with a 4-0 Wildcat victory.

