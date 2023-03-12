College hockey fans prepare for NMU-MTU CCHA Semifinal

The John Macinnes Student Ice Arena was full of NMU and MTU hockey fans.
The John Macinnes Student Ice Arena was full of NMU and MTU hockey fans.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU and MTU hockey fans flooded Michigan Tech’s John Macinnes Ice Arena for the CCHA Semifinals.

Supporters of both NMU and MTU are excited to see the teams get this far.

“We’re super excited about the game here, both of my parents graduated from Tech, obviously it’s a fun family rivalry,” said NMU fan Kirsten Peek. “To play them in hockey, we’re a big hockey family, we love watching the sport, so it means a lot to us.”

“Really excited, hopefully the Huskies go for the clean sweep this year,” said MTU fan AJ Clarey. “Really excited for that.”

Both sides agreed the rivalry makes for an interesting game.

“It’s an old rivalry, Northern and Tech go way back, so getting to see them play each other is always a really fun thing, the fans always get really into it,” said NMU fan Beth Bertucci. “It’s always just a great game, two great teams, two great sets of fans, it’ll be a really fun night.”

“I’ve always rooted for Tech, never attended the school, but they’re undoubtedly a very talented hockey program,” said MTU fan Matthew Mantta. “And with how many people I know through the program, it’s very fun to watch.”

Final scores were already predicted from both sides.

“If I’m going to have to call a final score, I’m going to say 3-2 Tech,” Mantta said.

“I’m going to say Northern’s going to be 4-2,” Bertucci said.

Ultimately, the ended with a 4-0 Wildcat victory.

Read more about the game here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
1 dead in Burt Township snowmobile crash
Hats for hope
Marquette family spreading love through hats
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Delta County health officials identify 15 cases of lung infections among Billerud Mill workers
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19

Latest News

Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
Creative sled made by Cardboard Classic contestant.
Sledders get creative at Pine Mountain ‘Cardboard Classic’
The fourth annual Keyes Peak Uphill Truck Drags took place this afternoon in Florence,...
Florence hosts 4th annual Keyes Peak Uphill Truck Drag
Clothing sale fundraiser.
Iron Mountain faith-based fundraiser this weekend