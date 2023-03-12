The Builders Show wraps up final day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Builders Show wrapped up its final day at Marquette’s Superior Dome today.

The show has been going on for over 30 years and holds a variety of construction and building services. Dave Martin from The Window Store Home Improvement Center said the community has continued to support the event over the years.

“Support has been great, even when COVID hit, we moved the show to the mall, and we still had a good showing of vendors, and good support from our association,” Martin said.

Martin said it’s been an impressive turnout this year.

“The turnout’s been awesome, Friday and Saturday the Dome was packed with people, a lot of people inquiring about products,” Martin said. “We’ve had a great show, I’ve had as many as 8 salespeople in our booth at one time and they’ve all been talking to customers, it’s been awesome.”

Tim Fortney with ENVIRO-Foam Insulation Contractors said this event provides an opportunity to network.

“We get to meet a lot of the vendors, a lot of the people, then we also get to meet some of our existing customers that come back and can share some of the success stories that they have,” Fortney said. “Not only just with us here at ENVIRO-Foam, but also with some of the other vendors that are here.”

Fortney said meeting new people adds to the Builders Show experience.

“Meeting the people here, there’s such nice people here,” Fortney said. “It gives me goosebumps talking about it, you get the people to come up and talk to you and they really open up, they share what they need, but they also start talking about their family, and it’s really personable.”

Fortney also said he appreciates the assistance NMU’s staff has provided for this event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.