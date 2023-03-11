Travel Marquette pays for coffee on spread goodness day

Coffee $5 gift cards.
Coffee $5 gift cards.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For Spread Goodness Day, Travel Marquette shared a little love for Marquette-area businesses.

Staff said they made gift cards to Marquette County coffee shops available at their office for anyone who stopped by the Travel Marquette Office.

The gift cards were worth $5 each and could be used at one of five locations. Dead River Coffee, The Crib, Contrast Coffee Co., Velodrome Coffee Company or Campfire Coffee in Negaunee.

Spread Goodness Day Founder Anna Dravland said the holiday is all about sharing kindness in your community the best way you can.

“I like to say it’s like Valentine’s Day of goodness it’s not about doing it on one day it’s about celebrating it together on one day,” said Anna Dravland. “Showing the power, we have to change the world in just one day with simple goodness.”

Dravland also said it was great all day to see people in the U.P. finding ways to spread goodness, adding that people and businesses alike have the change to perform in acts of kindness.

