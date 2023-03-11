‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk

A freight train in Washington state collided with a herd of elk on Thursday morning. (Source: KPTV)
By Paulina Aguilar and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A freight train on its regular route collided with a herd of elk on Thursday morning in Washington state.

KPTV reports the animals did not survive after being struck by a train, operated by BNSF Railway. The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife said there were at least 24 elk in the herd.

A spokesperson for BNSF said the crew sounded the whistle and attempted to stop but it wasn’t in time.

Officials with the WDFW said it’s not unusual for elk to be in the area or near the tracks but it is unusual for such a high number of elk to be near the train track.

“There is a lot of farmlands in this particular area but where this incident occurred it’s very steep and it’s possible they were using the train track as a travel corridor,” said Jeffrey Wickersham, with the WDFW.

The crash happened between Highway 14 and the Columbia River. It is said to be a very remote area.

The department of fish & wildlife called the scene disturbing and that the animals were not salvageable.

Michael Lavois and his family live in the area and said they saw a herd of elk in their backyard just a couple of days ago.

“They’re very gentle, very quiet. They just move through and don’t cause any trouble,” Lavois said. “They’re fun to watch. They’re great for teaching kids about animals and wildlife and how they interact.”

He said his wife and children were saddened to hear what happened.

“My wife was very shocked and devastated. She started crying right away,” Lavois said.

Officials said this type of incident is not a normal occurrence and hope to not see something like this happen again.

BNSF Railway said trains in the area have returned to their scheduled routes.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man from Lake Linden shot, killed at home in Arizona
Hats for hope
Marquette family spreading love through hats
1 dead in Burt Township snowmobile crash
Beth Heikkenen will open the ice igloo to the public this weekend.
Ishpeming woman builds ice igloo in memory of shelter animals
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19

Latest News

Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
La. couple arrested 31 years after newborn found dead
Authorities say the river overflowed its banks and punched a hole in a levee, unleashing a...
RAW: Amtrak passenger films intense flooding in northern California (no audio)
The Pajaro River’s levee was breached by flooding from another atmospheric river that pummeled...
RAW: Drone video shows levee breach in Pajaro, California (no audio)
Officials said the Pajaro River's levee breach is about 100 feet wide.
Crews rescue California residents after levee breach in Pajaro
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip